WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local student has received statewide recognition.

On January 28, Jefferson Community College Criminal Justice Student Asia Z. Smythe stood beside Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill as she received a $500 New York state Sheriffs’ Association scholarship.

This scholarship is merit-based and given to a student enrolled in a full-time community college who is minoring in criminal justice, police science or equivalent. The student also must express an intent to pursue a career in the criminal justice field.

According to JCC, Smythe holds a 3.0 at the college and is anticipating the graduate in May 2022. She said her career goal is to become a New York State trooper or detective.

Smythe was presented the scholarship by Sheriff Colleen O’Neill and Jefferson Community College Criminal Justice Professor Nicholas J. Thornthwaite.