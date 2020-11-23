Jefferson Community College student tests positive for coronavirus, marks 5th case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College released an update on the coronavirus throughout their community.
Jefferson Community College confirmed on November 23, 2020 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to JCC, they are currently working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.
JCC also stated that the student who tested positive was registered for on-campus classes, and tested through the College’s surveillance testing plan.
Jefferson Community College urged all campus faculty, staff and students to answer calls from “NYS Contact Tracing” or 518-387-9993.
As of November 23, 2020, five Jefferson Community College students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The first case was reported on October 2, 2020.
