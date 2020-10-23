Second Jefferson Community College student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has provided and update on COVID-19 within their community.

Jefferson Community College in Watertown has released that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. This update was released on October 23, 2020 after the college received confirmation from Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

According to JCC, the student who tested positive is registered for on-campus classes, therefore was a part of the Jefferson Community College’s surveillance testing plan.

Additionally, JCC stated that increased cleaning and disinfection practices and social distancing are being implemented.

This is the second positive case of COVID-19 at Jefferson Community College. The first case was reported on October 2, 2020.

