Jefferson Community College students, faculty and staff honored at virtual annual awards ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recently honored students, faculty and staff through a virtual take on its annual awards ceremony.

The virtual ceremony held on April 22 recognized students for their overall excellence and faculty members in specific categories.

According to JCC, awards were presented by the JCC School of Arts and Humanities, JCC School of Business, JCC School of Education, Behavioral Science and Public Services, JCC School of STEM and Health Professions and campus wide departments.

Additionally, the Jefferson Community College School of Business, Leadership and Career Skills Club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.

Jefferson Community College student honorees are as follows:

Adams Mikayla J. Kelley – Faculty Association Outstanding Student

Adams Center Kaylee M. Clark – Outstanding Allied Health and Biology Student Madison A. Neukirch – Outstanding Physical Science Student

Alexandria Bay Dylan O’Connor – Outstanding Liberal Arts Student

Antwerp Savannah G. Hall – Outstanding Sports Management Student

Belleville Hollace J. Stevens – Outstanding Psychology Student

Calcium Prabin R. Bhat – Outstanding Business/Potsdam A.S. Student

Clayton Kelsy A. Dennie – Outstanding Human Services Student Behare Hasanramaj – Outstanding Paralegal Student

Copenhagen Lukas I. Sullivan – Outstanding Business Administration A.S. Student Sarah M. Wilder – Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member of the Year

Fort Drum Sara J. Allen – Outstanding Childhood Education Student

Hammond Amanda G. Pease – Outstanding Statistics Student

Henderson James Canzonier – Outstanding Fire Protection Student

LaFargeville Salin N. Davis – Outstanding Art Student Isabella C. Soluri – Outstanding Physical Education Student

Liverpool Keynnis Diaz – Outstanding Graduating Student in Student Affairs

Lowville Jeremy Dening- SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding STEM Student Alex P. Thomas – Outstanding Engineering Student Rebekah E. Widrick – Outstanding Accounting Student

Martinsburg Shane A. Gladle – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student

New York Curtis Julius Simmons – Outstanding First Year Student in Student Affairs

Pulaski Beth Tarbell – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student

Redwood Winter M. Sears – Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student Trevor J. Thorn – Outstanding Computer Science Student

Sackets Harbor Natalia Ososkalo – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador

Three Mile Bay Ryan A. Aubertine – Outstanding Mathematics and Engineering Student

Watertown Richard A. Bourne – Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student Jordan Kottmyer – Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student John R. Phelps – SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence Collin C. Render – Outstanding Music Student Nicole M. Roberto – Outstanding Health Care Management Student Jackie Saint-Fleur – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinkski – David R. Reid Outstanding English Student Mary M. Smith – Outstanding Early Childhood Student Christan N. Webb – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition

Bellevue, Australia Lachlan T. Rees- SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding Accounting Student

Griffith, Australia William I. Simkin – Outstanding Honors Student



Jefferson Community College staff and faculty honorees included: