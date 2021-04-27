Jefferson Community College students, faculty and staff honored at virtual annual awards ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College recently honored students, faculty and staff through a virtual take on its annual awards ceremony.
The virtual ceremony held on April 22 recognized students for their overall excellence and faculty members in specific categories.
According to JCC, awards were presented by the JCC School of Arts and Humanities, JCC School of Business, JCC School of Education, Behavioral Science and Public Services, JCC School of STEM and Health Professions and campus wide departments.
Additionally, the Jefferson Community College School of Business, Leadership and Career Skills Club received the Outstanding Club of the Year award.
Jefferson Community College student honorees are as follows:
- Adams
- Mikayla J. Kelley – Faculty Association Outstanding Student
- Adams Center
- Kaylee M. Clark – Outstanding Allied Health and Biology Student
- Madison A. Neukirch – Outstanding Physical Science Student
- Alexandria Bay
- Dylan O’Connor – Outstanding Liberal Arts Student
- Antwerp
- Savannah G. Hall – Outstanding Sports Management Student
- Belleville
- Hollace J. Stevens – Outstanding Psychology Student
- Calcium
- Prabin R. Bhat – Outstanding Business/Potsdam A.S. Student
- Clayton
- Kelsy A. Dennie – Outstanding Human Services Student
- Behare Hasanramaj – Outstanding Paralegal Student
- Copenhagen
- Lukas I. Sullivan – Outstanding Business Administration A.S. Student
- Sarah M. Wilder – Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member of the Year
- Fort Drum
- Sara J. Allen – Outstanding Childhood Education Student
- Hammond
- Amanda G. Pease – Outstanding Statistics Student
- Henderson
- James Canzonier – Outstanding Fire Protection Student
- LaFargeville
- Salin N. Davis – Outstanding Art Student
- Isabella C. Soluri – Outstanding Physical Education Student
- Liverpool
- Keynnis Diaz – Outstanding Graduating Student in Student Affairs
- Lowville
- Jeremy Dening- SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding STEM Student
- Alex P. Thomas – Outstanding Engineering Student
- Rebekah E. Widrick – Outstanding Accounting Student
- Martinsburg
- Shane A. Gladle – Outstanding Criminal Justice Student
- New York
- Curtis Julius Simmons – Outstanding First Year Student in Student Affairs
- Pulaski
- Beth Tarbell – Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student
- Redwood
- Winter M. Sears – Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student
- Trevor J. Thorn – Outstanding Computer Science Student
- Sackets Harbor
- Natalia Ososkalo – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
- Three Mile Bay
- Ryan A. Aubertine – Outstanding Mathematics and Engineering Student
- Watertown
- Richard A. Bourne – Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student
- Jordan Kottmyer – Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student
- John R. Phelps – SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
- Collin C. Render – Outstanding Music Student
- Nicole M. Roberto – Outstanding Health Care Management Student
- Jackie Saint-Fleur – Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
- Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinkski – David R. Reid Outstanding English Student
- Mary M. Smith – Outstanding Early Childhood Student
- Christan N. Webb – Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition
- Bellevue, Australia
- Lachlan T. Rees- SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding Accounting Student
- Griffith, Australia
- William I. Simkin – Outstanding Honors Student
Jefferson Community College staff and faculty honorees included:
- Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:
- Irene Wilder, Copenhagen, Advisor of the School of Business, Leadership and Career Skills Club
- Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service:
- Joshua P. Canale, Syracuse, Assistant Professor, Social Science
- PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
- Whitney Snyder, Redwood, Assistant Professor, Business Studies
- PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
- Jeffery C. Hambsch, Sackets Harbor, Adjunct Instructor, Public Safety
- PTK Outstanding Staff Member of the Year Award:
- Jeanette S. Bush, Carthage, Developmental Specialist, Access and Opportunity