WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — From mud to state-of-the-art turf.

The Cannoneers have already taken home ings at Jefferson Community College’s new multi-use turf facility.

The complex officially marked its completion at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 24, where college leadership celebrated the $4 million project.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve canceled so many games, we played in the mud, we played in downpours, canceled games for softball because the fields were unplayable,” JCC Athletic Director Jeff Wiley expressed. “Well, that’s not going to happen anymore here. The complex’s turf field is amazing.”

“It’s multi-purpose, it’s great,” JCC President Dr. Daniel Dupee II added. “The students can practice and we don’t have to worry as much about snow and field conditions as we did in the past. So it’s amazing for us and for our student-athletes.”

The 136,800 square foot multi-sport turf complex runs parallel to Interstate 81 and features a 20×25’ digital scoreboard with instant game replay capability and videos, as well as lighting, a sound system, four dugouts, and two batting cages/bullpens.

The facility allowed JCC to restart its lacrosse program, which had been put on hold since before the pandemic. Now almost all outdoor sports can practice and compete at home in Watertown.

“The lines are already down, we don’t have to line anything. The goals are there. We just roll things out, but the benches out and we’re ready to go. That’s a game changer,” Wiley said. “It’s already made strides with our recruitment of all our teams. So we’re ready to roll.”

JCC’s men’s and women’s soccer teams competed in their first home games the weekend following the ribbon cutting and took home wins.

Not only is this considered a big win for JCC’s athletic department, but Dr. Dupee said it will also benefit the college’s sports management programs and student life.

“We have a residence hall here, so this gives students the opportunity in our residence hall to stay right on campus, and go to games,” he explained. “We have a field that operates year-round. [That] provides and opportunity for our sports management students to actually apply their learning to what we’re doing on this field. So it’s a great opportunity for all of us.”

For a full schedule of upcoming sporting events, visit the Jefferson Community College Athletics Department website.