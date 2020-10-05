Jefferson Community College to hold notary workshop virtually

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has announced a workshop being transitioned to a virtual format.

Jefferson Community College will offer the worksop “Prepare To Be A Notary Public” through the virtual platform zoom this month. The workshop will focus on authority, duties and responsibilities of the notary public office.

According to JCC, workshop attendees will learn new skills including avoiding conflicts of interest, maintaining professional ethics, proper fees and minimizing legal liability. Additionally, students will take a practice exam to help prepare them for the New York State notary exam.

Jefferson Community College stated that the notary workshop will be held on October 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the deadline to register is October 15.

