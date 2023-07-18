WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prospective students have an opportunity for an easier admission process.

Jefferson Community College is set to host instant admit days from August 7 to August 11, according to a press release from the college.

During these days, prospective students can complete their college application and receive an immediate admission decision. During the same appointment, students can also apply for financial aid and register for classes.

According to JCC, students must bring their high school transcript and official college transcripts in their original sealed envelopes.

Appointments for instant admission can be scheduled online or by calling JCC’s Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.

JCC’s 15-week fall semester classes and 8-week condensed early session classes begin August 28, 2023. More information regarding academic programs can be found on JCC’s website.