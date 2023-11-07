WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will host instant admission days on December 4-8.

The December 4 through 7 dates will host instant admit from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The session on December 8 from 8:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. During this time, prospective students will receive personalized assistance completing the college admissions application and learn of their admission decision on the spot as well as learn about their next steps in the enrollment process.

Applying to Jefferson will also be free. Students must bring their high school transcripts (or GED) and official college transcripts (if applicable) in their original sealed envelopes.

To schedule an appointment for Instant Admit, visit the College’s website or call JCC Enrollment Services at (315) 786-2437.