WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new turf field at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 24.

The turf is designed to be adjustable to accommodate soccer, baseball, softball and, once again, lacrosse programs and costed around $4 million. The facility is located behind the McVean Gymnasium on campus and measures 136,800 square feet.

Some of the other features include lighting by Musco Sports Lighting, a 20 x 25’ Daktronics digital scoreboard with game statistics and replay capabilities, sound system by Toth Sports, four dugouts, two batting cages, two bullpens, and designated areas for bleachers.

President Daniel Dupee II and Jefferson CC mascot Boomer T. Cannoneer will help cut the ribbon. The first scheduled games to be held on the new turf field will be when JCC hosts SUNY Broome in a women’s and men’s soccer doubleheader on Sunday, August 27. The women’s game will start at noon and the men’s game starts around 2 p.m.

The Cannoneer outdoor sports programs have been forced to play at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and at other high schools. It also allows games to be played when the north country weather isn’t the best.