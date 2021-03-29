Jefferson Community College to host virtual instant admit next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prospective students will have the opportunity to be accepted to Jefferson Community College “on the spot” next week.

Jefferson Community College announced that it will hold “instant admit” April 5 through April 8 virtually. According to the college, the four-day event will provide assistance to those students ready to apply for admission to JCC and completing their college application.

Students who present their high school transcripts are accepted on the spot after completing their application.

Appointments for the Instant Admit event will vary each day and a maximum of two students will be scheduled for each session.

Prospective students can schedule for the virtual admissions event on the Jefferson Community College website.