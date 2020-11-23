Jefferson Community College to host virtual open house for military personnel

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the military have been invited to join Jefferson Community College for a virtual open house next month.

Jefferson Community College has announced that they will host a virtual open house for active duty military, family members and veterans on December 10, 2020.

JCC reported that they have been recognized as a 2020 Best for Vets College by Military College by Military Times and 2019 Military Friendly School by VIQTORY and hope to highlight their opportunities at the open house.

These opportunities include Army Tuition Assistance, military credit transfers, veterans services, “My Career Advancement Account” funding, academic programs and condensed eight-week classes.

Additionally, the open house will offer informational sessions for the Schools of Nursing, STEM and Health Professions, Business, Arts and Humanities and Education, Behavioral Sciences and Public Services.

Jefferson Community College’s military virtual house will be held on December 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. on zoom. Individuals interested in registering can visit JCC’s website.

