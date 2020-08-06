Jefferson Community College to offer military voucher for fall semester

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College will now offer vouchers for active duty service members for the fall 2020 semester.

Service members can save money on college education through the Military Spark Voucher. The voucher will cover the cost of student comprehensive and technology fees, up to $420 in savings.

The Military Spark Voucher will be dispersed on a first-come first-served basis. There is no deadline to apply and is only valid for fall 2020.

New military students must first apply for admission to JCC through the GoArmyEd portal system. Students may apply online for the Military Spark Voucher by completing the brief form on the College’s website.

The semester begins August 31, 2020. Fall late session classes begin October 26, 2020. The majority of classes for fall semester will be held remotely.

