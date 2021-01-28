Jefferson Community College will serve as COVID-19 vaccination location

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson County Public Health Service, North Country Family Health Center, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and the Volunteer Transportation Center will work collaboratively to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to groups 1a and 1b, once the vaccine arrives in Jefferson County.

The New York State Department of Health has approved the plan that was submitted to combine allotments of the vaccine and run a mass vaccination point of dispensing at Jefferson Community College.

Jefferson Community College was chosen because its large gymnasium allows for social distancing and provides enough space to vaccinate and observe hundreds of people.

Volunteer Transportation Center will provide needed transportation services for community members who cannot easily access the vaccination POD.

“I want to thank the people of Jefferson County for their patience as we take on the most significant undertaking in public health’s modern history,” Director of Jefferson County Public Health, Ginger B. Hall, said. “We have a plan to vaccinate every eligible resident, but it will take time. Your turn will come. Please continue to wear your mask, keep 6 feet between you and others and wash your hands frequently.”

JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone, said “Jefferson Community College is inextricably linked to the community we serve, and we are grateful and excited to have our campus approved as a vaccination site. This important collaboration with our local agencies demonstrates our commitment to working together to beat this pandemic.”

According to the plan, clinics will run on Thursdays and Saturdays once supply of the vaccine is available and will be targeted to specific groups. Thursdays will be for those over 65 years of age and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in group 1b for vaccine distribution.

Healthcare personnel and first responders in medical roles that make up priority group 1a will continue to be vaccinated in local healthcare facilities.

An outline of eligible groups is available on the state’s website.

Healthcare personnel from all partnering agencies will work together to help operationalize the POD, ensuring that a large pool of staff is available including registered nurses, pharmacists, nursing students from JCC and others.

Appointments will be mandatory. Once vaccine availability is secured, appointments will made online and a phone number will be provided to assist those who are not unable to make an appointment online. The information will be released once the vaccine is secured for Jefferson County.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Community members will need to provide proof of their eligibility status. As per New York State, this may include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status.

Those that are eligible due to age should bring a form of ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, that includes a date of birth.

Community members who are unsure of their vaccination eligibility status can check their status online or call the NYS COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.