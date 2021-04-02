Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team names new head coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College Cannoneers named a new head coach to its women’s basketball team on the first day of April.
According to JCC, Tim Lamay is now the head coach for the women’s team.
Prior to becoming head coach for the women’s basketball team, Lamay was the head coach of the North Country Community College Volleyball team and the assistant Women’s Basketball Coach. Lamay has also worked for the University of Vermont Health Network.
SUNY Jefferson Athletics released the following statement regarding Lamay.
Tim is a proven leader and winner. He has the ability to empower athletes and push them to achieve their goals while enjoying their athletic experience. Tim has the ability to break down the game of basketball in a way that produces a player first system. He has a strong passion for developing athletes to becoming independent, passionate, and knowledgeable of their communities. Tim will be a great asset to the Cannoneer Family.SUNY Jefferson Athletics