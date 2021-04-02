Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team names new head coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College Cannoneers named a new head coach to its women’s basketball team on the first day of April.

According to JCC, Tim Lamay is now the head coach for the women’s team.

Prior to becoming head coach for the women’s basketball team, Lamay was the head coach of the North Country Community College Volleyball team and the assistant Women’s Basketball Coach. Lamay has also worked for the University of Vermont Health Network.

Please welcome Tim Lamay as the new Head Women's Basketball Coach!

"Tim is a proven leader and winner. He was a member of the coaching staff for the 2020 Lady Saints Women's Basketball team who were the 2020 NJCAA Region III Champions." https://t.co/9mFTqPep0G #BATTLE pic.twitter.com/UhcsG63Q9Z — SUNY Jefferson Athletics (@CANNONEERS) April 1, 2021

SUNY Jefferson Athletics released the following statement regarding Lamay.