WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College’s mascot “Boomer” is competing to be named the State University of New York’s favorite mascot.

This is through the 2022 SUNY “Mascot Madness Madness” contest, which is a bracket-style friendly mascot competition.

According to SUNY, 32 college mascots have been randomly divided into four SUNY regions and ranked by the number of athletics teams each mascot represents, one of which included JCC’s Boomer.

Boomer T. Cannoneer, otherwise known as “Boomer,” is a bald eagle in a military cannoneer uniform. He was “hatched” in February 2021 and since then has appeared at various community events.

This will be the second year Boomer will compete in the SUNY “Mascot Madness” competition. The mascot first competed in its inaugural year in 2021 where Boomer made it to the final round beating Hudson Valley’s “Victor Viking,” Stony Brook University’s “Wolfie the SeaWolf,” Fulton Montgomery’s “Reggie Raider,” and 2019’s Champion, “Rip Van Winkle” from Columbia Greene Community College.

JCC is now urging fans and supporters, alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members to vote for Boomer in this year’s competition. Voting can be completed once a day and a confirmation step via email address submits each vote.

“Mascot Madness” officially began on Tuesday, March 22. The winner of the SUNY Mascot Contest will be announced in April 2022.