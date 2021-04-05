Jefferson Community College’s ‘rookie’ mascot in final round of statewide contest

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cast your vote for Boomer in the final round of the SUNY “Mascot Madness” Contest.

Jefferson Community College’s first ever-mascot, Boomer T. Cannoneer, has made it to the final round of the 2021 State University of New York Mascot Madness Contest. The bracket-style competition will ultimately determine New York State’s favorite mascot.

The contest began on March 16, 2021 with 34 college mascots randomly divided into four SUNY regions and by the number of athletics teams each mascot represents.

To get to the final round, Boomer T. Cannoneer beat Hudson Valley Community College’s “Victor Viking” in Round One, Stony Brook University’s “Wolfie the SeaWolf” in Round Two, Fulton Montgomery Community College’s “Reggie Raider” in Round Three, and, 2019’s Champion, “Rip Van Winkle” from Columbia Greene Community College in the Semi-Finals.

Boomer, the bald eagle in a military cannoneer uniform, began his “rookie year” at Jefferson Community College in February 2021. This is following the rebranding of SUNY Jefferson Athletics in the fall of 2020.

To vote for JCC’s Boomer T. Cannoneer, the college is all to cast a vote once a day. Voting for the final round begins officially at noon on April 5, 2021. Voting is set to end on April 7 at 3 p.m.

The winner of the SUNY Mascot Contest will be announced on April 8, 2021.