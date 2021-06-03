Jefferson County: 2 new COVID-19 cases on June 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the second day of June, Jefferson County recorded two new COVID-19 cases.
This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 120,577 total individuals tested
- 7,120 positive results
- 1.6% positive, 14-day average
- 6,991 individuals recovered
- 109 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 41 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.