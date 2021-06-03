Jefferson County: 2 new COVID-19 cases on June 2

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the second day of June, Jefferson County recorded two new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 120,577 total individuals tested
  • 7,120 positive results
  • 1.6% positive, 14-day average
  • 6,991 individuals recovered
  • 109 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 41 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 1 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

GoFundMe launched for North Country motorcyclist in critical condition 

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story