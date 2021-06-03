Jefferson County: 2 new COVID-19 cases on June 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the second day of June, Jefferson County recorded two new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

120,577 total individuals tested

7,120 positive results

1.6% positive, 14-day average

6,991 individuals recovered

109 individuals in mandatory quarantine

3 individuals in precautionary quarantine

41 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.