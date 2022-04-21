WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Honoring the Service of Youth to Agriculture and our Community” is the theme of this year’s Jefferson County Dairy Parade.

This was set on April 21 by the Jefferson County Agricultural Development Council and Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Board as registration officially opened for the 2022 Dairy Parade and Festival.

According to organizers, this year’s theme was chosen to recognize the contributions youth make to serving local communities, specifically in agriculture.

To embrace the theme, every FFA Chapter, 4H Club, Scout Unit, youth group, sports team and similar youth groups are invited to enter the 2022 Parade.

The parade will also recognize the contribution of past Jefferson County Dairy Princesses. The current Jefferson County Dairy Princess Esther Zumbach will lead the 2022 Parade and all past Dairy Princesses at the local and state level are invited to join.

This will be the last parade to feature a “Dairy Princess” as the dairy promotion program is switching the program to feature Dairy Ambassadors.

Additional entities eligible to register for the parade include agriculture-related floats or displays, farm machinery, milk tankers, marching units, marching bands, business floats, fire departments, law enforcement, equines and candidates for elected offices.

Registration can be completed online.

The 2022 Jefferson County Dairy Parade will be held on Friday, June 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School.

All attendees will be encouraged to follow federal, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions.