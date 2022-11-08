JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has released unofficial results from the 2022 midterm election.

All results are posted below:

Sheriff

Peter R. Barnett

Alexandria Bay

Village Trustee: Sandra Caputo (R), Cynthia Demo (R)

Village of Antwerp

Village Trustee: Dale Davidson (D), Gina M. Taylor (R)

Black River

Village Trustee: Bonnie J. Proven (D) or Gary P. McCullouch (R)

Village of Brownville

Village Trustee: Amy E. Baker (R), Stephen L. Mott (R)

Cape Vincent

Town Council: Timothy D. Maloney (D)

Village of Cape Vincent

Village Trustee: David M. Bonney (D), Robert A. Ewing (R)

Village of Carthage

Village President: Michael F. Astafan (D)

Village Trustee: Rebecca Vary (D), Linda Smith Spencer (D)

Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo (D)

Village of West Carthage

Village Trustee: Robert J. Peluso (R), Scott J. Sullivan (R)

Chaumont:

Village Trustee: James W. Morrow (R), Michael J. Nichols (R)

Village of Deferiet

Village Trustee: Stephen Smith (D), Nancy R. Dutton (D)

Village of Dexter

Village Trustee: Renee Stano (D), Richard Stevenson (D)

Ellisburg

Town Justice: Peter C. Payne (R)

Village of Ellisburg

Trustee: Gregory B. Lake (R)

Henderson

Town Justice: David A. McCrea (R)

Hounsfield

Town Council: Jessica Hart (D)

Sackets Harbor

Village Trustee: Mark Pacilio (D), Gregg Townsend (R)

Evans Mills

Village Trustee: Jack M. Brand (D), Gregory L. Smith (D)

Lorraine

Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson (Law and Order)

Lyme

Town Council: Julia E. Gosier (D)

Pamelia:

Town Justice: Louis S. Kampnich (R)

Rodman:

Town Council: Michael E. Gaylord (R)

Rutland:

Town Justice: Karen E. Sheehan (R)

Theresa:

Town Council, one-year term: Jamie J. Papin (R)

Town Council, three-year term: Kristopher Ryder (R)

Town of Watertown:

Town Justice: Matthew J. Porter (R)

Wilna:

Village President: Michael F. Astafan

Village Trustee: Linda Smith Spencer or Rebecca Vary

Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo

Worth:

Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson

Official election results are expected to be posted in the coming days on the Jefferson County Board of Elections website.