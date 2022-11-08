JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has released unofficial results from the 2022 midterm election.
All results are posted below:
Sheriff
- Peter R. Barnett
Alexandria Bay
- Village Trustee: Sandra Caputo (R), Cynthia Demo (R)
Village of Antwerp
- Village Trustee: Dale Davidson (D), Gina M. Taylor (R)
Black River
- Village Trustee: Bonnie J. Proven (D) or Gary P. McCullouch (R)
Village of Brownville
- Village Trustee: Amy E. Baker (R), Stephen L. Mott (R)
Cape Vincent
- Town Council: Timothy D. Maloney (D)
Village of Cape Vincent
- Village Trustee: David M. Bonney (D), Robert A. Ewing (R)
Village of Carthage
- Village President: Michael F. Astafan (D)
- Village Trustee: Rebecca Vary (D), Linda Smith Spencer (D)
- Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo (D)
Village of West Carthage
- Village Trustee: Robert J. Peluso (R), Scott J. Sullivan (R)
Chaumont:
- Village Trustee: James W. Morrow (R), Michael J. Nichols (R)
Village of Deferiet
- Village Trustee: Stephen Smith (D), Nancy R. Dutton (D)
Village of Dexter
- Village Trustee: Renee Stano (D), Richard Stevenson (D)
Ellisburg
- Town Justice: Peter C. Payne (R)
Village of Ellisburg
- Trustee: Gregory B. Lake (R)
Henderson
- Town Justice: David A. McCrea (R)
Hounsfield
- Town Council: Jessica Hart (D)
Sackets Harbor
- Village Trustee: Mark Pacilio (D), Gregg Townsend (R)
Evans Mills
- Village Trustee: Jack M. Brand (D), Gregory L. Smith (D)
Lorraine
- Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson (Law and Order)
Lyme
- Town Council: Julia E. Gosier (D)
Pamelia:
- Town Justice: Louis S. Kampnich (R)
Rodman:
- Town Council: Michael E. Gaylord (R)
Rutland:
- Town Justice: Karen E. Sheehan (R)
Theresa:
- Town Council, one-year term: Jamie J. Papin (R)
- Town Council, three-year term: Kristopher Ryder (R)
Town of Watertown:
- Town Justice: Matthew J. Porter (R)
Wilna:
- Village President: Michael F. Astafan
- Village Trustee: Linda Smith Spencer or Rebecca Vary
- Village Trustee: Ernest Prievo
Worth:
- Town Justice: Randy P. Hanson
Official election results are expected to be posted in the coming days on the Jefferson County Board of Elections website.