JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Primary elections took place across New York State on June 28, and the results of the election for positions in Jefferson County came in on Tuesday night.

In Jefferson County, residents were able to vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff and Member of Assembly for the 116th district which stretches across the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline from Cape Vincent to Massena and includes the city of Watertown. A map outlining the district can be found here.

After 5,683 votes were cast for who would become the next County Sheriff, Peter R. Barnett was named the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for Jefferson County Sheriff with 2,444 votes. Perry received the second most votes with 1,073 votes cast for his name, and Gerald W. Delosh came in third with 1,261 votes.

Scott A. Gray was named the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District. According to the county, 4,205 were cast, and 2,353 of the votes were for Gray while the remaining 1,851 were for his Republican opponent Susan M. Duffy.

Registered party voters were also asked to cast their vote for Governor candidates in New York State pertaining to their affiliated political party. Democrats were also asked to cast their vote for Lieutenant Governor. A breakdown of those votes is listed in the tables below.

Governor/Democrat

CandidateTotal Votes
Thomas R. Suozzi294
Write-In18
Kathy C. Hochul1,119
Jumaane D. Williams144
Total Votes Cast1,575
Total Ballots Cast1,588

Governor/Republican

CandidateTotal Votes
Rob Astorino659
Write-In10
Andrew Giuliani1,741
Harry Wilson2,015
Lee Zeldin1,292
Total Votes Cast5,717
Total Ballots Cast5,827

Lieutenant Governor/Democrat

CandidateTotal Votes
Ana Maria Archila329
Write-In10
Diana Reyna388
Antonio Delgado703
Total Votes Cast1,430
Total Ballots Cast1,588

More information on primary election results can be found on the Jefferson County website.