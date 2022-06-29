JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Primary elections took place across New York State on June 28, and the results of the election for positions in Jefferson County came in on Tuesday night.

In Jefferson County, residents were able to vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff and Member of Assembly for the 116th district which stretches across the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline from Cape Vincent to Massena and includes the city of Watertown. A map outlining the district can be found here.

After 5,683 votes were cast for who would become the next County Sheriff, Peter R. Barnett was named the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for Jefferson County Sheriff with 2,444 votes. Perry received the second most votes with 1,073 votes cast for his name, and Gerald W. Delosh came in third with 1,261 votes.

Scott A. Gray was named the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District. According to the county, 4,205 were cast, and 2,353 of the votes were for Gray while the remaining 1,851 were for his Republican opponent Susan M. Duffy.

Registered party voters were also asked to cast their vote for Governor candidates in New York State pertaining to their affiliated political party. Democrats were also asked to cast their vote for Lieutenant Governor. A breakdown of those votes is listed in the tables below.

Governor/Democrat

Candidate Total Votes Thomas R. Suozzi 294 Write-In 18 Kathy C. Hochul 1,119 Jumaane D. Williams 144 Total Votes Cast 1,575 Total Ballots Cast 1,588

Governor/Republican

Candidate Total Votes Rob Astorino 659 Write-In 10 Andrew Giuliani 1,741 Harry Wilson 2,015 Lee Zeldin 1,292 Total Votes Cast 5,717 Total Ballots Cast 5,827

Lieutenant Governor/Democrat

Candidate Total Votes Ana Maria Archila 329 Write-In 10 Diana Reyna 388 Antonio Delgado 703 Total Votes Cast 1,430 Total Ballots Cast 1,588

More information on primary election results can be found on the Jefferson County website.