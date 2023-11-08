WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It may have been an off-year election, but there was plenty at stake in Jefferson County.

Watertown elected its first woman mayor as Sarah Compo-Pierce defeated Lisa Ruggiero. Both will be joined on the Watertown City Council with two newly-elected members in Ben Shoen and Robert Kimball. Cliff Olney will also be on the council.

Republican Brian Peck has apparently beat Democrat Dorena Kimball for the Jefferson County treasurer position.

An proposition to extend terms from two years to four years on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators was soundly defeated. Staying with the board, Christopher Boulio won the District 10 race that encompasses part of Southern Jefferson County. Boulio was elected despite him facing a lawsuit from his time in St. Lawrence County.

One race that still doesn’t have a winner is the one for the Town of Lyme Supervisor. Incumbent Democrat Terry Countryman and Republican challenger James Millington Jr. both have 318 votes as of this time.

Final totals from the Jefferson County Board of Elections have partially reported absentee ballots and yet to report affidavit ballots. The Jefferson County BOE reported a nearly 25 percent turnout with 14.536 votes from 58,878 registered voters as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 8.