JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 31 new positive cases on Tuesday.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,108 positive results
- 842 individuals recovered
- 1,183 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 497 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 254 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 7 hospitalizations
- 5 COVID-19 related deaths
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- The Cheese Store in Watertown is “almost the definition of living local”
- Mnuchin backs larger stimulus deal, talks with Pelosi and McConnell
- SpaceX aborts South Texas rocket launch attempt at last second
- Jefferson County: 31 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday
- President Trump touts COVID-19 vaccine rollout, signs order to give Americans first access