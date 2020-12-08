Jefferson County: 31 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 31 new positive cases on Tuesday.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,108 positive results

842 individuals recovered

1,183 individuals in mandatory quarantine

497 individuals in precautionary quarantine

254 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

5 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.