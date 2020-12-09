JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed 33 new positive cases on Tuesday.
There have been a total of 35,745 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,141 positive results
- 853 individuals recovered
- 1,224 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 473 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 275 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 8 hospitalizations
- 5 COVID-19 related deaths
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawmakers balk at waiver for Biden’s defense secretary pick
- Jefferson County: 33 new positive cases of COVID-19
- 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County, 21 total deaths
- Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list for 2020
- Hunter Biden says federal prosecutors investigating his ‘tax affairs’
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.