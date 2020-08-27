Jefferson County 4-H announces virtual fair results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “The fair must go on,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Program Leader, and the results are in!

Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development program held their 4-H County Fair virtually this summer. The 4-H Educators and volunteer animal judged both non-animal and animal entries .

“We felt the 4-H Fair must go on. Youth prepare all year putting their entries together whether it be animal or non-animal,” said Program Leader Stephanie Graf. “We wanted to give youth the opportunity to showcase their hard work and add a little normalcy back into their daily lives.”

According to the program, 27 youth participated with 220 tires for Jefferson County. Non-animal entries were judged by a score sheet and provided observations. Projects ranged from art, wood working, gardening, sewing, textiles and nutrition.

Animals were provided with assessments and ribbons were awarded to winners. Animals included beef, swine, llama, alpaca, market goats, horse, sheep, rabbit and cavy and dogs. Entries can be viewed online.

