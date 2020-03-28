JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development program has launched live educational programs amid the coronavirus epidemic.
Youth and Family Program Leader Stephanie Graf said in a release, “As a 4-H team we put our heads together to take our 4-H programming to a virtual platform. It’s our mission to provide education and educational supports to youth and families.”
There is no cost to participate in the programs, but participants must be enrolled in the Jefferson County 4-H program. If a youth is currently not enrolled, an enrollment form can be sent to them to be completed.
The eleven programming areas include:
- Animal Science
- Environmental Science
- Makerspace
- Minecraft
- DimensionU
- Tabletop Character Building
- Nutrition and Mindfulness
- Book Club
- Chess Club
- Coding Club
- Tutoring
The programs vary by ages and run at different times, but they are primarily being offered Monday – Friday from 9am-5pm. Programming will allow youth to interact with each other and the 4-H Educator in real time.
“Normally we work with the schools to provide afterschool programming that aligns with the school day. Now instead we are delivering the programming virtually instead of in person,” said Mitch McCormick, 4-H Afterschool Director.
More information on how to become involved is available on Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jefferson County 4-H launches live educational programs
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give his daily coronavirus update at Noon Saturday
- 31 individuals under precautionary quarantine in Lewis County, no confirmed cases
- Company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks
- FDA clears test to detect coronavirus in 5 minutes
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.