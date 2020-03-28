Jefferson County 4-H launches live educational programs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County 4-H Youth Development program has launched live educational programs amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Youth and Family Program Leader Stephanie Graf said in a release, “As a 4-H team we put our heads together to take our 4-H programming to a virtual platform. It’s our mission to provide education and educational supports to youth and families.”

There is no cost to participate in the programs, but participants must be enrolled in the Jefferson County 4-H program. If a youth is currently not enrolled, an enrollment form can be sent to them to be completed.

The eleven programming areas include:

Animal Science

Environmental Science

Makerspace

Minecraft

DimensionU

Tabletop Character Building

Nutrition and Mindfulness

Book Club

Chess Club

Coding Club

Tutoring

The programs vary by ages and run at different times, but they are primarily being offered Monday – Friday from 9am-5pm. Programming will allow youth to interact with each other and the 4-H Educator in real time.

“Normally we work with the schools to provide afterschool programming that aligns with the school day. Now instead we are delivering the programming virtually instead of in person,” said Mitch McCormick, 4-H Afterschool Director.

More information on how to become involved is available on Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.