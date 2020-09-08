Jefferson County 4-H seeking community input for upcoming school year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development is looking for community input as planning has begun for the upcoming school year.

According to Jefferson County 4-H, programming for youth ages 6 through 18 is currently underway. Programming will include virtual, in-person and self-guided options which will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Jefferson County 4-H is seeking input on what opportunities students are most interested in for the 2020-2021 school year.

Current ideas for virtual programming include healthy lifestyles, STEM and homework help.

In-person include topic-based opportunities such as environmental education and family-based programming such as hiking or trops to the zoo.

Self-guided programming have options such as “camp-in-a-box” and topic-based challenges.

The program is encouraging parents and guardians to fill out a 10-minute survey for all modes of programming.

