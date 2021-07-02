Jefferson County: 8 new COVID-19 cases on 1st day of July

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County residents are continuing to test positive for the coronavirus.

In an update from Jefferson County Public Health on July 1, County Administrator Robert Hagemann confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases. This was after the county processed 270 tests on Thursday.

Additionally, recoveries increased by one and hospitalizations, nursing home and assisted living cases remain at zero.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 130,524 total individuals tested
  • 7,224 positive results
  • 0.8% positive, 14-day average
  • 7,115 individuals recovered
  • 43 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 0 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 22 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 0 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County will now only be providing COVID-19 updates on Monday’s and Thursday’s. This was in response to progress in fighting the coronavirus in the North Country.

