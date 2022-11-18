JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management is urging all residents to take proper precautions during the snow storm in order to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The county’s 911 center has seen a significant increase in carbon monoxide alarm calls as a result of vent systems being obstructed by snow, according to a press release from Joseph Plummer, the director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management.

Heating unit vents need to be kept clear of snow in order to prevent dangerous, possibly life threatening, conditions. Heating units like furnace vents, water heaters, pellet stoves and gas fireplaces produce exhaust gasses that contain carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that is dangerous and toxic to people and pets when vents are blocked.

Plummer is urging everyone to clear snow and monitor vent systems regularly throughout the winter storm.