JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All county offices in Jefferson County are closed as of 3 p.m. on Friday due to the winter storm.

The county issued the closure via a press release from County Administrator Robert Hagemann on Friday, November 18.

Jefferson County has been experiencing whiteout conditions and extreme amounts of snowfall since Friday morning. The heavy snow is expected to affect the county throughout Friday night before moving north in Canada on Saturday.