Jefferson County angler ties 25-year state record for heaviest pumpkinseed fish

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 25-year record has been tied by a local angler for the heaviest pumpkinseed fish.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that the state record for a pumpkinseed has been tied by Jordan Tantarski. According to the DEC, Tantarski caught the fish on the Black River earlier in 2020.

In January of 2020, Tantarki was ice fishing near Watertown, N.Y., and caught a one pound, nine ounce pumpkinseed. The DEC stated that the fish had both physical features of a pumpkinseed and bluegill sunfish.

Jordan Tontarski with the 1 lb. 9 oz.

state record (tie) pumpkinseed he

caught from Black River, Jefferson

County on January 26, 2020. (photo: DEC)

Due to these features, Tantarki was uncertain of the exact species and brought the fish to DEC’s Region 6 Office for biologists to examine, where they were unable to draw conclusions. A final determination was made at the New York State Museum in Albany, N.Y., where a DNA test was completed.

When the DNA test was concluded, the results confirmed the the fish was a pumpkinseed and officially tied the weight record set in 1994 by R. Kennard Mosher.

It took some time, but I want to personally congratulate Jordan Tontarski, the angler who caught the pumpkinseed last winter in Jefferson County, tying a state record set 25 years ago,” Commissioner Seggos said. “New York has some of the most outstanding year-round angling opportunities in the nation and we encourage residents and visitors alike to enjoy this relaxing and family-friendly sport.”

According to the DEC, Tontarski’s fish joins two other state records set this year: Morgan Fonzi’s 3 lb., 8 oz. white bass caught on May 6 from the Lower Niagara River, Niagara County; and Jason Leusch’s 2 lb. rock bass caught on May 24 from Port Bay, Wayne County.

