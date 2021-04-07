Jefferson County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic exclusively for 16 and 17 year olds

Jonathan, a 16-year-old teenager, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in Israel’s Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on January 23, 2021. – Israel began administering novel coronavirus vaccines to teenagers as it pushed ahead with its inoculation drive, with a quarter of the population now vaccinated, health officials said. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled exclusively for 16 and 17 year olds in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray announced on Wednesday that Public Health will host a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9.

According to Gray, this clinic will only be available to those children aged 16 or 17 years of age as the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for an age group under 18. Any appointments made by individuals 18 years of age or older will be cancelled.

The clinic will be hosted at Jefferson County Public Health Service on 531 Meade Street in Watertown from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made on the Jefferson County Public Health website.