Jefferson County announces gym facilities with passing COVID-19 inspection

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health and Building code officials has announced their commencement of gym facilities inspections for the week.

The following gym facilities have been reported to pass this weeks round of inspections include the Downtown Watertown YMCA and Fairgrounds facility, the YMCA’s Carthage location, the T.I. Fitness Center in Alex Bay and Vigilante Yoga.

Public health will conduct another round of inspections next week.

