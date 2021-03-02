Jefferson County announces Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 65+

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held tomorrow for seniors in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray announced on Tuesday that Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 3 for those 65 years of age or older. This clinic is for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Wednesday clinic will be held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those with transportation need have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Additionally, those with scheduling needs, including those who do not have computer access are asked to contact the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.

To register for the March 3 COVID-19 vaccination clinic, visit the Jefferson County Public Health website.