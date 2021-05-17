Jefferson County averages 10 new COVID-19 cases per day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported that 29 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the county since Friday, May 14.

According to Public Health, this resulted in an average of 10 new cases per day.

Jefferson County Public Health also confirmed on Monday that 100 residents recovered from the virus in the same time period and mandatory isolations decreased by 71 cases.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

112,743 total tests

6,985 positive results

3.4% positive, 14-day average

6,758 individuals recovered

327 individuals in mandatory quarantine

8 individuals in precautionary quarantine

137 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.