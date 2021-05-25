Jefferson County averages 9 COVID-19 cases per day in a three-day period

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Monday evening, Jefferson County released COVID-19 data following the weekend, which detailed new cases, recoveries and the positivity rate.
According to Jefferson County Public Health, over three days, 2,094 tests were processed and 2,067 were negative, resulting in 27 new cases, or an average of nine cases per day.
Additionally, Public Health reported that the 14-day positivity rate has “experienced a measurable decrease,” now standing at 2.5%.
Recoveries also increased by 72.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:
- 117,009 total tests
- 7,0076 positive results
- 2.5% positive, 14-day average
- 6,899 individuals recovered
- 319 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 5 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 319 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 7 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 86 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.