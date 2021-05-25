Jefferson County averages 9 COVID-19 cases per day in a three-day period

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Monday evening, Jefferson County released COVID-19 data following the weekend, which detailed new cases, recoveries and the positivity rate.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, over three days, 2,094 tests were processed and 2,067 were negative, resulting in 27 new cases, or an average of nine cases per day.

Additionally, Public Health reported that the 14-day positivity rate has “experienced a measurable decrease,” now standing at 2.5%.

Recoveries also increased by 72.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

117,009 total tests

7,0076 positive results

2.5% positive, 14-day average

6,899 individuals recovered

319 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

319 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

86 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.