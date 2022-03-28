JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to update residents on the COVID-19 numbers throughout the county.

County health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents over the weekend. This was confirmed in their daily report on March 28. County Administrator Robert Hagemann said the new cases showed that an average of 12 residents tested positive each day.

Mandatory isolations decreased by five with 71 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations decreased to three on Monday.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 162 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 42 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,815 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Monday. As of March 28, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents remained at 81.03.

However, officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.