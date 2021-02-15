Jefferson County-based economic development fund supports local education initiatives

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A locally-based fun recently awarded significant grant funding to two Jefferson County projects.

The Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation announced that it awarded $10,000 in grants to two community projects led by WPBS-TV and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

According to the Community Foundation, $6,000 was awarded to WPBS-TV in support of its GPS for Success initiative. This project is an online resource, providing educational information to encourage local career exploration in Northern New York.

The GPS for Success website offers a range of research, data and videos highlighting over a dozen professional careers present in the North Country.

The NNYCF added that a $4,000 grant will be awarded to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES to purchase equipment to produce a student-led video series. The series will aim to highlight features of career and technical education.

Northern New York Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson commented on the grant funding.

“We are pleased to see the recently established fund deploying resources that make investments that

have the potential to continue to build strength and capacity for the workforce of the future and invest in programs that can help increase the awareness of career paths right here in our local communities,” stated Richardson.

According to the Northern New York Community Foundation the Jefferson Economic Development Fund was established to specifically support projects, programs and efforts that help stimulate economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County, New York.