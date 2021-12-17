WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are underway for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County’s annual Dairy Bowl.

The North Country 4-H Regional Dairy Bowl invites youth in Jefferson County to test their dairy knowledge by competing against other nearby counties. The event is held in a quiz bowl style and is open to youth ages 8 years of age or older.

According to CCE Jefferson County, there are three divisions in the Dairy Bowl. This includes Beginner, Junior and Senior. There are no requirements for participants to either own cows or live on a farm. Participants are also not required to be enrolled in Jefferson County 4-H.

In preparation for the 2022 Dairy Bowl, weekly practices for Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Club members will begin on January 19, 2022. These practices will feature guest presentations from local experts in the dairy and focus on topics such as calf care, nutrition, health, and reproduction. Presenters include CCE staff, veterinarians, professors, dairy nutritionists, and farmers.

Practices will be held every Wednesday in January and February, with the exception of February 23, and continue on March 2 and March 9. They will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County Office.

The top four contestants from the Regional Competition will continue to compete at the New York State Dairy Quiz Bowl at Cornell University. The 2022 North Country Regional Dairy Bowl will be held on March 12, 2022.