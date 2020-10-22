Jefferson County Board of Elections announces poll site change for Town of Worth due to health hazard

WORTH, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections is notifying residents of a poll site change for the upcoming election.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections announced a change of voting location for those planning to vote in the Town of Worth.

According to the Board, the original location of the poll sit at the towns office is no longer viable due to a recent discovery of penicillium/aspergillus and stachybotrys spores. The spores were determined a health risk, and were the result of the extended non-use of the town office bathroom due to COVID-19.

A photo detailing the mold is featured below:

With this hazard, the Board has relocated the site to the town barn at 24600 County Route 189, Worth, N.Y.

Polling will be open on November 3 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

