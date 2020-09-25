Jefferson County Board of Elections mails out 2.2K absentee ballots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2020 election is under 40 days away and the first round of absentee ballots are in the mail.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections posted a photo on their Facebook celebrating 2,200 ballots placed in the mail on September 25.

The board stated that this stack is only a portion of the 5,800 absentee ballots being sent out to voters across New York.

Jefferson County Board of Elections stated that ballots should be in the mailbox by the end of next week.

Qualifications to receive an absentee ballot from the Jefferson County Board of Election include the following:

Absent from the county on election day

Temporary illness or physical disability

Permanent illness of physical disability

Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled

Resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital

Detention in jail/prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony

Those in need of an absentee ballot can request one online at the New York State Board of Elections website.

The 2020 Election will take place on November 3, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: