WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Board of Legislators have set a Tuesday, August 1 meeting to gauge the public on extending the lawmakers’ terms.

The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse at195 Arsenal Street in Watertown. The rules and finance committee passed a resolution in late June to change the current law that gives legislators two-year terms.

Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public. In order to extend terms, the public would have to approve that in a referendum.

The move is being considered in order to be in sync with other elections and bring stability. If the measure passes, the first four-year term will be in 2025.