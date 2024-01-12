WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has braced itself for more extreme winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. This is in anticipation of a storm system that has the potential to bring blizzard-like conditions and one to three feet of snow.

The NWS warned that the most affected areas will be the Eastern Lake Ontario region, from Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for over a dozen counties in the state, including Jefferson and Lewis.

People in the area ran to grocery stores before the storm to prepare for the predicted dangerous conditions.

“We had 19 hours with no power the other day, and we know it’s coming back again, so we decided to come to Price Chopper to get extra groceries so we can get through the storm and the power and whatever else,” Pat and Vinny of Watertown said.

The incoming storm comes only days after Jefferson County was hit with hurricane-force winds. This resulted in mass destruction, widespread power outages and closures throughout the area.

“That occurred on Tuesday night. Wednesday and into the remainder of the week has been all about recovery,” City of Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce explained. “Restoring power to people. We’re moving the debris and basically kind of picking up the pieces after this storm.”

More extreme weather is a significant concern for the City of Watertown, according to Mayor Pierce, due to the potential for more power outages.

“There is a strong possibility that we could be faced with another situation where we have major power outages across the city,” Mayor Pierce expressed. “And that creates a host of different challenges for our health care system, for the elderly, etc.”

Mayor Pierce confirmed that National Grid will remain local in the Watertown area during the next storm until conditions improve.

Watertown, along with Jefferson County has also staffed weekend snow removal crews, as well as first responders.

“That’s the world of emergency management. We have to be fluid. So what gets thrown at us that will address that problem, you know, whatever we have to deal with,” Jefferson County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph Plummer said. “We know how to plow snow. We know how to move snow. We know how to salt and sand roads.”

The winter storm warning will take effect at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 and remain active until 1 p.m. on Monday, January 15. High wind warnings will also be in effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties throughout the weekend.