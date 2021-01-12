Jefferson County cancels this weeks COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to shipment delays

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve been infected? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has canceled this weeks COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Jefferson County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for January 13 and January 14 have been canceled.

According to Public Health, these changes have been made as the shipment expected for Phase 1b individuals has been delayed.

Individuals who have already scheduled an appointment for either clinic will be contacted directly by Jefferson County Public Health.

Additionally, Public Health confirmed that when they receive future doses of the vaccine, clinics will be scheduled to accommodate the increasing eligible populations.

