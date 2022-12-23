WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County CAP Court has closed for the weekend, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,

This decision was made by the Administrative Judge of the New York State 5th Judicial District David Gideon due to extreme winter weather.

CAP Court located in the lobby of the Public Safety Building will be closed on December 23 and December 24.

Those with appearance tickets returnable to CAP Court on those days should not appear, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

These individuals will be contacted directly to reschedule court appearances.