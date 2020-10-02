Jefferson County CCE announces funding for new programs, to connect veterans to agriculture

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Cornell Cooperative Extension is working to connect veterans to careers in agriculture.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has announced their new initiative titled Farm OPS– Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans. The program aims to connect veterans and military service members leaving military service with careers in agriculture.

The program will allow access to workshops, classes, tours and internships for Veterans and Service Members who are leaving the service. The program will also provide opportunities for a “Model Farm.”

“This year the Army named Fort Drum as its best installation, and there is no doubt it’s an accomplishment achieved with great assistance from our incredibly supportive community,” said Eric F. Wagenaar, Fort Drum Deputy to the Garrison Commander. “Home-grown initiatives like Farm Ops offer tangible benefits to our Soldiers as they transition from the Army, and intangible benefits to our entire force as investment indicating how much their community here cares.”

According to Jefferson County CCE, funding has been provided for the program to run for three years through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“We are thrilled to be awarded the NIFA funding to provide opportunities for veterans and transitioning soldiers,” commented Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County Executive Director Kevin Jordan. “The greater Fort Drum area is truly where the Army and agriculture meet. This funding will enable us to enhance experiences and expand programs to a broader audience of veterans and soldiers interested in exploring business or employment opportunities in the agricultural industry.”

