JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Board of Elections has certified the results from the 2022 primary election.

This election took place on Tuesday, June 28 and included races for Jefferson County Sheriff, Member of 116th Assembly District seat and New York State Governor.

Results were released immediately following the election but were officially certified on July 7 by County Democrat Commissioner Michelle LaFave and Republican Commissioner Jude Seymour.

In Jefferson County, residents were able to vote for the next Jefferson County Sheriff and Member of Assembly for the 116th district which stretches across the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline from Cape Vincent to Massena and includes the city of Watertown.

Scott A. Gray was named the unofficial winner of the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District. In total there were 4,205 votes cast. Gray received 2,353 votes and the remaining 1,851 were for his Republican opponent Susan M. Duffy.

Registered party voters were also asked to cast their vote for Governor candidates in New York State pertaining to their affiliated political party. There were 1,615 votes counted for the primary gubernatorial election. A breakdown of those votes is listed in the tables below.

Governor/Democrat

Candidate Total Votes Thomas R. Suozzi 294 Write-In 18 Kathy C. Hochul 1,119 Jumaane D. Williams 144 Total Votes Cast 1,575 Total Ballots Cast 1,588

Governor/Republican

Candidate Total Votes Rob Astorino 659 Write-In 10 Andrew Giuliani 1,741 Harry Wilson 2,015 Lee Zeldin 1,292 Total Votes Cast 5,717 Total Ballots Cast 5,827

Lieutenant Governor/Democrat

Candidate Total Votes Ana Maria Archila 329 Write-In 10 Diana Reyna 388 Antonio Delgado 703 Total Votes Cast 1,430 Total Ballots Cast 1,588

The full Jefferson County Primary Election results can be found online.