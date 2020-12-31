Jefferson County Chairman urges caution approaching New Year as COVID-19 cases spike

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials in the North Country are urging residents to take caution as COVID-19 cases spike in the final days of 2020.

On December 30, all counties in the tri-county region reported the highest single-day new COVID-19 cases, and many are expecting these rates to continue following the holiday season.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray is urging local residents to take caution and abide by COVID-19 safety recommendations approaching the New Year.

Chairman Scott Gray stated the following:

We are asking the public to take every precaution possible such as mask up, wash up and stay apart. The virus is more prevalent than ever before in our area. Our destiny is in our own control how we act today defines what tomorrow looks like. Chairman Scott Gray, Jefferson County

To remain safe during the New Years holiday, the Center for Disease Control has provided the following tips.

Consider the risks of traveling

Wear a mask

Social distance

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoors spaces

Wash hands frequently

Remain home if sick

Receive flu shot as soon as possible

Additionally, the CDC urges all to consider other activities to ring in 2021. These include hosting or attending a virtual celebration, plan parties only with those who reside in the same household, call or text loved ones.

Other ideas for New Years celebrations include:

Watch live streamed firework display, concert or Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop

Take personal time to read, walk or exercise

Pick up a special meal from a local restaurant

Plan an outdoor activity such as hiking, sledding, skiing or snowshoeing

Set new year resolutions

LATEST STORIES: