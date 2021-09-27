Jefferson County confirms 116 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Monday, 116 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend.

Additionally, 2 individuals were reportedly hospitalized with the virus over the weekend bringing the total number of residents in hospital beds to 12.

However, the county positivity rate fell to 5.5% on Monday, and 165 individuals recovered from the virus over the weekend. Mandatory isolations went down by 51 with mandatory quarantines dropping

by 175 cases.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.