Jefferson County confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fourteen new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Monday.

There have been 395 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

28,954 total tests

28,559 negative results

395 positive results

342 individuals recovered

376 individuals in mandatory quarantine

454 individuals in precautionary quarantine

49 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalization

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.