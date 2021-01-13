Jefferson County confirms 19th COVID-19 related death Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County continues to log a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Sadly on January 12, Jefferson County reported their 19th COVID-19 death and 78 new cases.

Additionally on Monday, mandatory isolations, hospitalizations and recoveries increased.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

3,157 positive results

2,371 individuals recovered

1,140 individuals in mandatory quarantine

678 individuals in precautionary quarantine

734 individuals in mandatory isolation

26 hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 related deaths

0 nursing home case

7 assisted living cases

According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

